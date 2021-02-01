Papenhuyzen score four tries in Storm win over Broncos

Melbourne Storm’s Ryan Papenhuyzen scored four tries in the space of 11 minutes to help give his side a 40-6 win over Broncos last night.

The Broncos drew first blood with a try from Xavier Coates.

It was Papenhuyzen who turned the game on its head with tries in the 26th, 30th, 34th, and 37th minutes.

Papenhuyzen ran for an incredible 183 metres in the first half and had seven tackle-breaks as he equaled the Storm’s club record of four tries in a match held by Matt Geyer (twice), Aaron Moule, Jake Webster, Billy Slater, Sisa Waqa, and Suliasi Vunivalu.

He finished the night with 292 metres, 10 tackle breaks, and 26 points.

At 32-6, the game was well and truly in the bag but Papenhuyzen had one more trick up his sleeve, producing a magical flick pass out the back to Cameron Munster who put the ball on the toe and touched down for 38-6.

Playing in his 100th game for the Storm it was Josh Addo-Carr who was handed the kicking duties and he popped over the conversion to make it 40-6.