Papenhuyzen scores a double in Storm first NRL win

Storm’s victory over the Rabbitohs has answered many of the questions left behind following the off-season departure of Cameron Smith.

Ryan Papenhuyzen sparked the Melbourne-based side by scoring a dazzling double to give them a 26-18 win over South Sydney at AAMI Park last night.

Papenhuyzen and Cameron Munster showed that the title defense is in safe hands as the Storm piled on 22 points in the opening 30 minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Papenhuyzen ran for 174 metres and kicked five goals from six attempts in a standout individual performance, while Munster led superbly in the absence of the man who had been the heart and soul of the club for 18 years.

The victory means the Storm maintained their exceptional record of not having lost a round one encounter since 2001, while the Bunnies have lost 17 from 17 games in Melbourne.

In today’s matches, the Knights and Bulldogs will playoff at 7pm while Broncos meet Eels at 9.05pm.

Tomorrow’s matches will see the Warriors face the Titans at 4pm, the Roosters meet Sea Eagles at 6.30pm and the Panthers battle Cowboys at 8.35pm.

On Sunday, Raiders and West Tigers will play 5.05pm and the Dragons take on Sharks at 7.15pm.

You can watch the delayed coverage of the Panthers and Cowboys clash on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL.com]