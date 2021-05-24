Papenhuyzen equals Yeo in Dally M

Ryan Papenhuyzen has joined Isaah Yeo on top of the Dally M leaderboard after another strong performance for the Melbourne Storm after round five.

Papenhuyzen and Panthers Yeo are locked with 12 points.

Eels star Mitchell Moses, Storm’s Jahrome Hughes and Sharks star Nicho Hynes are drawn with eight points to their names.

Article continues after advertisement

Following closely with seven points is Sea Eagles star halfback Daly Cherry-Evans while Jake Clifford of Knights, Rooster’s Joseph Manu and Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton are on six points.

Round six starts on Thursday at 9.50pm with Raiders taking on Cowboys.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

[Source: NRL.com]