Papalii celebrates 250th game in style

Josh Papalii [Source: Raiders/Twitter]

The Raiders ensured Josh Papalii celebrated his 250th game in style with a romping 32-12 win over Rabbitohs.

The Raiders picked up where they left off in last week’s big win over Cronulla to pile on four answered tries in the first half.

Tries to Papalii, Nick Cotric, Hudson Young and Sebastian Kris in the opening 40 minutes set up a 20-0 lead before both sides exchanged tries early in the second half.

A penalty goal with a quarter of the game put the Raiders up by 20 before a blistering try to Xavier Savage sealed victory.

In another match, Sharks defeat Titans 25-18.