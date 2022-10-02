Panthers win NRL title in style

[Source: Telegraph Sport/Twitter]
Penrith Panthers have successfully defended their title after beating Parramatta Eels 28-12 in the nail-biting NRL grand final at the Accor Stadium in Sydney, Australia.
Fiji Bati players, Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau played a huge role in the Panthers’ stunning back-to-back win in a seven-try thriller.
The Nathan Cleary-captained side led 18-0 at halftime with tries from Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o and Scott Sorensen.
Panthers did not look back and kept its momentum, scoring two more tries in the second half with Charlie Staines touching down on his first grand final and To’o getting his double.
Eels fought hard in the late second half and scored two quick tries to captain Clint Gutherson and Jacob Arthur but it was too late to catch up.
Eels could have scored more tries but Dylan Edwards try-saving tackle did not allow them to get the scores closer.
Dylan Edwards or Scott Sattler?! 🤯#NRLGF pic.twitter.com/pPZVpy5omM
Eels tried hard to fight back with Fiji Bati winger, Maika Sivo getting the opportunity but he could not cross the try line, dropping the ball before the line.
Panthers 5th try – Charlie Staines:
The Forbes Ferrari! 🏎#NRLGF pic.twitter.com/mKKSuE3ViI
Panthers 4th try – Brian To’o gets his second:
Bizzaaaaa! ✌#NRLGF pic.twitter.com/IYVPp0eRdR
Panthers 3rd try – Scott Sorensen try after Nathan Cleary magic:
This @PenrithPanthers side is RELENTLESS 💪#NRLGF pic.twitter.com/A2KsninDjI
Panthers 2nd try – Brian To’o:
It’s To’o time! 😤#NRLGF pic.twitter.com/X3PikJ4uqk
Panthers 1st try – Stephen Crichton:
Stephen Crichton STRIKES 💥#NRLGF pic.twitter.com/kutiigmuZj
BACK-TO-BACK. The Panthers are your 2022 NRL Premiers 🖤❤️💛💚#pantherpride #NRLGF pic.twitter.com/WOaYyFicC4
