Panthers winger join Dolphins

Panthers winger Robert Jennings has signed with 17th NRL team, the Dolphins.

Jennings will join the new franchise next season.

The 26-year-old has played 65 NRL games across three clubs including Penrith, South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers.

It follows confirmation with former NRL journeyman JJ Collins and teenage young gun Ryan Jackson signing with the 17th team.

Meanwhile, round 10 of the competition starts on Friday with two matches.

Bulldogs face Knights at 8pm followed by the Sea Eagles taking on the Broncos at 10.05pm.

[Source: NRL.com]