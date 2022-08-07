Panthers win without stars

Dylan Edwards played his 100th NRL game.[Pic:nrl.com]

Fiji Bati hooker Apisai Koroisau scored a try last night as defending champions Panthers beat Canberra Raiders 26-6.

Koroisau started the Panthers campaign when he burrowed over in the third minute.

Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards produced a five-star display in his 100th NRL game.

Article continues after advertisement

Having suffered just their second loss of the season in round 20, the Panthers overcame the absence of playmakers Nathan Cleary and Jarome Luai and star back-rower Viliame Kikau to all but wrap up the minor premiership.

In other results, Rabbitohs thrashed Warriors 48-10 and Sharks beat Dragons 24-18.