Panthers win after late Fisher-Harris try

A late James Fisher-Harris try handed the Panthers an 18-16 win against the Wests Tigers at CommBank Stadium last night.

Rookie winger Junior Tupou, crossed first for the home side before Penrith looked comfortable with the ball to race to a 12-4 lead.

Fijian international Viliame Kikau fired early, setting up Izack Tago on the left edge before picking up a grubber beautifully to cross in the 23rd minute.

West Tigers grabbed the lead through Ken Maumalo with only 12 minutes left in the game.

Fisher-Harris, ran onto a Mitch Kenny pass with six minutes left to get the visitors back up by two points, a margin they kept for most of the second half.

A scrappy second half that saw completion rates crumble made for unpleasant viewing for both coaches as either side were able to take control of the game.