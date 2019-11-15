Kikau helps Panthers trounce the Warriors

The Fiji Bati sensational Viliame Kikau helped the Penrith Panthers defeat the Warriors 26-0 at Campbelltown Stadium in round four of the NRL competition.

Kikau was in blistering form as he gave the Warriors defence plenty of headaches.

Penrith playmaker Matt Burton made amends for his field goal woes last Sunday by playing a starring role in their win.

Burton helped himself to a double inside the first 23 minutes as Penrith capitalised on some sloppy play by the Warriors to race to a 10-0 lead.

With four minutes remaining until half-time it was Burton’s halves partner Jarome Luai who stretched the lead further when he chased his own grubber kick to touch down.

The Panthers made it 20-0 early in the second half when a powerful burst by Moses Leota laid a platform for the left-hand side attack to go to work and Josh Mansour finished off some slick ball movement.

Burton then showed his ball-playing skills in the 64th minute when he delivered a perfect pass for a charging Billy Burns to score and make it 26-0.

The platform for the Panthers’ win was laid by James Tamou and James Fisher-Harris up front.

With three victories and a draw the Panthers have gone unbeaten through the first four rounds for the first time since 1997 and they welcome back star half Nathan Cleary from suspension for next week’s clash with the Eels.

[Source: NRL]