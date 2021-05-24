Home

Rugby League

Panthers triumph over Rabbitohs

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 1, 2022 7:49 pm
Panthers beat Rabittohs 26-12 in grand finale re-match.

The Panthers proved too strong for the Rabbitohs in the grand final re-match to continue their unbeaten start with a 26-12 win at BlueBet Stadium in Australia today.

With star playmaker and co-captain Nathan Cleary playing his first match since last year’s grand final after undergoing a shoulder reconstruction.

South’s centre Campbell Graham got his side back in the game when he sliced between Tago and his left edge wing partner Taylan May to score in the 15th minute.



May made amends just three minutes later when he scored in the corner after Fiji Bati player Viliame Kikau held up a pass near the Rabbitohs line.

Back-to-back try-saving tackles by Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards on Taane Milne and Cameron Murray ensured the premiers went to halftime with a 12-6 lead.

It was a high-quality match but Penrith’s scrambling defence repeatedly denied Souths, with fullback Dylan Edwards involved in a number of try-saving tackles.

[Source: NRL.com]

