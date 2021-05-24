Home

Panthers trio firm to take their places

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
September 23, 2021 12:28 pm
Viliame Kikau

Fiji Bati forward Viliame Kikau may have been named in the team’s run on side on Tuesday for Saturday’s NRL preliminary final against the Storm but Penrith is hoping he recovers well.

Kikau is one of three injured Panthers but they are on track to face the defending champions.

The other two injured players are Brian To’o and Tyrone May.

Article continues after advertisement

To’o was named in the 21-man squad on Tuesday and will be given every chance to prove his fitness for the sudden-death clash.

The first preliminary final will be held tomorrow with Rabbitohs facing the Sea Eagles at 9.50pm.

On Saturday, the Panthers take on the Storm at 6pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

