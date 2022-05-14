Panthers to play without coach again

Defending NRL champions Penrith Panthers will again have to play Melbourne Storm tonight without their coach Ivan Cleary.

Cleary will miss the game at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane due to medical reasons.

The Panthers head coach watched last Friday’s 22-20 loss to Parramatta from a hospital bed, has been dealing with an ongoing knee infection and underwent a second surgery on his knee this week.

Panthers and Storm will clash at 9:45 tonight and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.