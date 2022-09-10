Panthers stride on

The Panthers are into the NRL preliminary finals after defeating the Eels 27-8 last night.

The victory over their Western Sydney rivals has got the Panthers closer to its premiership title defense and a week off.

Brian To’o scored a double with Dylan Edwards and James Fisher-Harris also crossing over.

Nathan Cleary was the mastermind for Penrith booting four conversions, a penalty and a drop goal.

Tonight the Cronulla Sharks take on the North Queensland Cowboys at 9:50pm, while tomorrow the Sydney Roosters clash with the South Sydney Rabbitohs at 6:05pm.