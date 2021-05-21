Home

Rugby League

Panthers still unbeaten

Talei Matairakula
May 25, 2021 12:23 pm
[Source: NRL.COM]

Penrith is the only unbeaten team after round 11 of the NRL.

The Panthers is the most consistent team this season so far securing win after win.

They are currently at the top of the ladder with 22 points.

Article continues after advertisement

The Storm and the Eels are levelled after suffering two losses are levelled at 18 points respectively.

The Rabbitohs will be looking to catch up on points this week sitting at fourth place with 16 points.

Sydney Roosters follows closely with 14 points while Manly is at sixth with 12 points.

The Dragons and Titans will be out to move up to the top six this weekend as they are drawn with 10 points each.

Round 12 of the NRL starts on Thursday with Melbourne battling Brisbane Broncos at 9.50pm

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.