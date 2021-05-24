Home

Rugby League

Panthers stars good to go

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
May 5, 2022 3:51 pm
[Source: Nines wide world of sports]

Good news for Penrith Panthers fans as two key players have been cleared to play this week in round nine of NRL.

A double boost for the defending champions with Coach Ivan Cleary confirming that Brian To’o and Moses Leota are right to go against the Eels.

To’o will likely replace Charlie Staines, who is tipped to play fullback in New South Wales Cup, while Leota’s inclusion would see him return to the run-on side alongside James Fisher-Harris.

Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers host the Eels tomorrow night at 9:50 and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.

Meanwhile, tonight the Rabbitohs hosts Broncos at 9:55.

