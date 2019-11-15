Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Business sector responds positively to 2020/2021 national budget|RFMF’s allocation down by $14.9million|Government announces $7.1m for welfare recipients|Reduction in Motor Vehicle Accident Levy will not affect compensation|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Parenthood Assistance Payments suspended|NFP Leader not fully supportive of the new budget|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|Water and Electricity concessions extended|Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|Four new Police Stations to be constructed in new financial year|Government expenditure likely to be reduced in the new budget|
Full Coverage

Rugby League

Panthers shoot into top spot after outgunning Cowboys

NRL
July 19, 2020 8:20 pm

The Panthers have surged into top spot on the ladder after Nathan Cleary inspired a 22-10 win over the depleted Cowboys at Panthers Stadium on Sunday.

Cleary added error-inducing defensive work to his usual combination of individual skill and game management, plus a clever individual try in the final minute, to lift the Panthers past Parramatta at the pointy end of the table.

Prior to second-half tries scored by Brent Naden, Stephen Crichton and Cleary, teenaged Cowboys rookies Daejarn Asi and Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow had threatened to breathe life back into North Queensland’s season.

Article continues after advertisement

Asi gave the visitors the lead two minutes into the second half with a try that suggests the 19-year-old debutant has a bright future.

Tabuai-Fidow had provided the highlight of the first half with a brilliant weaving run three minutes before the break.

After offloads from Esan Marsters and Reuben Cotter, Tabuai-Fidow turned on a super play of pace, balance and evasiveness to score a long-range try.

That effort cancelled out Jarome Luai’s fourth-minute opener and sent the two sides into the break locked up at 4-4.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.