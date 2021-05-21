Panthers remain unbeaten

The Panthers have continued its unbeaten run in the NRL this season.

This is after Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau helped their team to register its 12th successive win.

Penrith demolished the bottom placed Bulldogs 30-4.

Despite their best efforts, the Bulldogs couldn’t break the Panthers’ grit in defence until the 79th minute, when Aaron Schoupp scored his first NRL try in just his second game.

Panthers winger Charlie Staines scored a double.

The Panthers led 10-0 at the break before adding another two on the right edge with Staines finishing off a backline movement and Stephen Crichton sending Paul Momirovski over.

Staines now has 10 tries for 2021.