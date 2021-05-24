Home

Rugby League

Panthers prepare with different pack

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 10, 2022 11:24 am
[Source: Panthers/Twitter]

The Penrith Panthers will be coming in with a much younger squad in the 2022 NRL season.

After its premiership win, the club lost six quality players but have replaced them with some promising talent.

Panthers will still prove themselves as a force to be reckoned with Jarome Luai and Nathan Cleary to form an electrifying halves combination, Brian To’o is the best ground-gaining winger in the game, Api Koroisau gets them going forward from dummy-half and James Fisher-Harris is arguably the premiership’s best all-round middle forward.

Article continues after advertisement

Penrith takes on Manly tonight at 9.05 and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports.

[Source: Nine.com.au]

