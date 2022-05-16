Panthers’ power-run sends out warning

The Penrith Panthers win over the weekend has sent an ominous warning to the rest of the NRL teams.

The Panthers have powered through the season as it gears up for the play-offs.

The Panthers move on to face Sydney Roosters on Saturday, while the Storm take on North Queensland Cowboys.

You can watch the Panthers and Roosters match live on FBC Sports at 9.35pm on Saturday.

There will also be delayed coverage of the Storm and Cowboys match at 6pm on Sunday.