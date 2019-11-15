Home

Panthers out for revenge

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
September 9, 2020 5:33 am

The Penrith Panthers have made 15 straight wins in this season’s NRL so far and are firmly on course for the minor premiership.

Their only loss so far was at the hands of the Eels in round five coming out with a 16-10 defeat.

Looking to bounce back from that loss, revenge will be high on the agenda for the Panthers.

The Eels has a tough battle this week as they take on rivals Panthers on Friday at 9.55 pm.

Another match on Friday will see the Sea Eagles battle the Bulldogs at 8pm.

The Rabbitohs and the West Tigers will open round 18 on Thursday at 9.50pm.

There will be three matches played on Saturday beginning with the Raiders and Dragons match at 5 pm, the Titans will face the Broncos at 7.30pm followed by the Roosters and the Knights at 9.35pm.

On Sunday, the Storm takes on the Cowboys at 6.05pm and the Sharks battles the Warriors at 8.30pm.

[Source: NRL.com]

