Panthers maintain winning streak

The Panthers continue its unbeaten run in the NRL outclassing the Bulldogs 32-12.

Canterbury while improved from last week’s dismal performance, still made some schoolboy errors and Penrith like true premiers pounced on them.

Taylan May crossed for his sixth try in three games thanks to a lovely Jarome Luai cut-out.

Article continues after advertisement

May and Izack Tago combined for a length-of-the-field try finished off by Dylan Edwards straight after and a Nathan Cleary penalty goal made it 14-0.

Tevita Pangai Jnr got the Bulldogs on the board when Jarome Luai failed to defuse a kick and the ex-Panther pounced on the scraps.

That shaped as the half-time score until a flurry of late Bulldogs errors invited the Panthers to extend their lead with Isaah Yeo sending Liam Martin through a yawning gap shortly before the break.

Spencer Leniu crashed over straight after the resumption for an imposing 26-6 lead but Joe Stimson finished off a long-range movement started by Josh Addo-Carr to keep the Dogs in the hunt with just over 15 minutes to play.

But again the Bulldogs invited the Panthers to attack with some poor errors and Mitch Kenny was the beneficiary with his first career try as Penrith closed out the win.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In another match, Sharks thrashed Wests Tigers 30-4

[Source: NRL.com]