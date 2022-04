Panthers maintain winning run

NRL champions the Panthers beat Cronulla Sharks 18-4 in their round eight clash last night.

Izak Tahoe, Nathan Cleary, and Jerome Luai scored for the Panthers.

In another match, the Rabbitohs defeated Manly 40-22.

Today, Semi Valemei and the Raiders face the Warriors, the Bulldogs take on the Roosters and the Eels battle the Cowboys.