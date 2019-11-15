Panthers maintain top spot

Viliame Kikau and Apisai Koroisau’s Penrith Panthers maintained their lead on the NRL ladder after round 13 of competition.

The Panthers have recorded 23 points from 13 matches with an impressive 11 wins, a draw and a loss.

Suliasi Vunivalu and the Storm with Maika Sivo and the Eels are not too far behind, trailing just a point behind the ladder leaders.

Both teams share the second spot with 22 points securing 11 wins and two losses.

Meanwhile, round 14 of the NRL starts on Thursday with the Roosters facing the Storm at 9.50pm.

On Friday, the Panthers take on the Warriors at 8pm and this match will be shown live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The second match on Friday features the Eels taking on the Dragons at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Sharks playing the Titans at 5pm before the Rabbitohs meets the Cowboys at 7.30pm.

Watch the Rabbitohs/Cowboys match live on FBC Sports.

At 9.35pm Semi Valemei’s Raiders wrestles the Broncos.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Knights facing the Sea Eagles at 4pm and the Bulldogs clashes with the West Tigers at 6.05pm.