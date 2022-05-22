Panthers go four points clear on top

[Source: Nrl.com]

Apisai Koroisau scored a try to help the Panthers to a 31-12 victory over the Roosters in round 11 of the NRL last night.

The win sees the premiers skipped two games clear at the top of the ladder.

They have lost just one game all season and have given themselves some breathing space as they head towards the Origin period.

Article continues after advertisement

Panthers struck the first blow on the scoreboard when Jarome Luai finished off the lead-up work of Isaah Yeo and Scott Sorensen.

Come the 33rd minute and Luai made it a double when he cut hard off the left foot to slice the Roosters open from close range and Nathan Cleary’s conversion made it 12-0.

Koroisau scored Penrith’s third minutes later.

James Fisher-Harris powered over for the 10th try of his career in the 69th minute it put the result beyond doubt.

An eight-point try was awarded and Cleary knocked over both kicks to make it 32-6.

Stephen Crichton finished the night with 148 running metres.

In other results, Cowboys hammered Storm 36-6 and Dragons beat the Warriors 24-18.

Today, the Rabbitohs meet the Raiders at 4pn while the Titans face the Sharks 6.05pm.

[Source: NRL.com]