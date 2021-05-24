Panthers fullback in doubt

Panthers fullback, Dylan Edwards is in doubt of featuring in the grad-final on Sunday.

He faces a critical fitness test on a foot injury as Penrith nurses several teammates through grand final week.

Edwards watched Tuesday’s light “walk-through” training session from the sidelines on crutches and wearing a moon boot.

Charlie Staines and Brent Naden are standing by as covers having been included in the Panthers 21-man squad.

The Panthers face the Rabbitohs on Sunday at 8.30pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]