Rugby League

Panthers fullback in doubt

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
September 29, 2021 4:10 pm
Panthers fullback, Dylan Edwards is in doubt of featuring in the grad-final [Source: The Roar]

Panthers fullback, Dylan Edwards is in doubt of featuring in the grad-final on Sunday.

He faces a critical fitness test on a foot injury as Penrith nurses several teammates through grand final week.

Edwards watched Tuesday’s light “walk-through” training session from the sidelines on crutches and wearing a moon boot.

Charlie Staines and Brent Naden are standing by as covers having been included in the Panthers 21-man squad.

The Panthers face the Rabbitohs on Sunday at 8.30pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

[Source: NRL]

