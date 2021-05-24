Rugby League
Panthers fullback in doubt
September 29, 2021 4:10 pm
Panthers fullback, Dylan Edwards is in doubt of featuring in the grad-final [Source: The Roar]
Panthers fullback, Dylan Edwards is in doubt of featuring in the grad-final on Sunday.
He faces a critical fitness test on a foot injury as Penrith nurses several teammates through grand final week.
Edwards watched Tuesday’s light “walk-through” training session from the sidelines on crutches and wearing a moon boot.
Article continues after advertisement
Charlie Staines and Brent Naden are standing by as covers having been included in the Panthers 21-man squad.
The Panthers face the Rabbitohs on Sunday at 8.30pm and you can watch this match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.
[Source: NRL]
Advertisement