Panthers face major blow

The Panthers are faced with a major blow ahead of their week two finals clash against the Eels.

Winger Brian To’o has been ruled out due to injury.

The popular winger picked up a minor ankle injury at training and has been replaced by Brent Naden in the starting side.

Coach Ivan Cleary says the Panthers are in great shape to recover from last week’s shock qualifying final loss to the Rabbitohs when they face Parramatta.

Panthers face the Eels tonight at 9.50pm and you can watch the match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The winner of this match will face the Storm next Saturday in finals week three.

[Source: NRL.com]