Rugby League

Panthers extend home streak with win over Raiders

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 25, 2022 1:01 am

Penrith Panthers have extended their long home-ground winning run with a convincing 36-6 win over a Raiders side tonight.

Centre Stephen Crichton scored first in the 14th minute after the home side earned a repeat set in attacking range.

Some nice ball-playing from debutant Soni Luke set up Isaah Yeo in the 33rd minute while a Nathan Cleary penalty goal in the 37th paid credit to the Raiders’ defensive efforts to make it 14-0 at the break.

Article continues after advertisement

It took 16 minutes for Penrith in the secondhalf to make it count with Crichton sliding in for his second.

The centre had a hat-trick soon after, awarded a penalty try as his arm was grabbed by Xavier Savage on a chase to a Nathan Cleary try.

The scoreline got away from the Raiders as Izack Tago set up Taylan May in the 67th minute for his eighth try of the year and Kikau crashed over in the 73rd.

In other matches, Eels thrashed Knights 39-2.

