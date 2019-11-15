Panthers coach names squad for Rabbitohs clash

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has named his side to face South Sydney Rabbitohs in a Preliminary Final on Saturday.

Kurt Capewell joins the starting side in place of the suspended Viliame Kikau, with Spencer Leniu added to the bench.

One more session in the bag 👌🏽#pantherpride 🐾 pic.twitter.com/jjG2Ro3Ugz — Penrith Panthers (@PenrithPanthers) October 13, 2020 Article continues after advertisement

The Panthers takes on the Rabbitohs at 8:50pm on Saturday.

On Friday, the Raiders will play the Storm at 8.50pm.

Both games will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Panthers Team List:

1. Dylan EDWARDS

2. Josh MANSOUR

3. Brent NADEN

4. Stephen CRICHTON

5. Brian TO’O

6. Jarome LUAI

7. Nathan CLEARY

8. James TAMOU (c)

9. Api KOROISAU

10. James FISHER

11. Kurt CAPEWELL

12. Liam MARTIN

13. Isaah YEO

14. Tyrone MAY

15. Spencer LENIU

16. Moses LEOTA

17. Zane TETEVANO

18. Mitch KENNY

19. Dean WHARE

20. Matt BURTON

21. Jack HETHERINGTON

[Source: NRL.com]