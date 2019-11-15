Home

Panthers coach names squad for Rabbitohs clash

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
October 14, 2020 6:26 am

Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has named his side to face South Sydney Rabbitohs in a Preliminary Final on Saturday.

Kurt Capewell joins the starting side in place of the suspended Viliame Kikau, with Spencer Leniu added to the bench.

The Panthers takes on the Rabbitohs at 8:50pm on Saturday.

On Friday, the Raiders will play the Storm at 8.50pm.

Both games will air LIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Panthers Team List:

1. Dylan EDWARDS
2. Josh MANSOUR
3. Brent NADEN
4. Stephen CRICHTON
5. Brian TO’O
6. Jarome LUAI
7. Nathan CLEARY
8. James TAMOU (c)
9. Api KOROISAU
10. James FISHER
11. Kurt CAPEWELL
12. Liam MARTIN
13. Isaah YEO

14. Tyrone MAY
15. Spencer LENIU
16. Moses LEOTA
17. Zane TETEVANO
18. Mitch KENNY
19. Dean WHARE
20. Matt BURTON
21. Jack HETHERINGTON

[Source: NRL.com]

