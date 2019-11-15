Panthers coach handed hefty fine

Penrith Panthers Coach Ivan Cleary has been handed a $20,000 fine after questioning Saturday’s match official integrity.

NRL reports the Panthers are unlikely to appeal the fine handed to the coach.

Cleary claimed that on Saturday the match officials had “managed” the Raiders back into their contest.

NRL CEO Andrew Abdo says they are disappointed that a person in leadership position within the sport has made comments that question the integrity of match officials.

Abdo adds, leaders should be professional and set the standard for the game which means comments as such will not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, round 14 of the NRL starts on Thursday with the Roosters facing the Storm at 9.50pm.

On Friday, the Panthers take on the Warriors at 8pm and this match will be shown live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

The second match on Friday features the Eels taking on the Dragons at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Sharks playing the Titans at 5pm before the Rabbitohs meets the Cowboys at 7.30pm.

Watch the Rabbitohs/Cowboys match live on FBC Sports.

At 9.35pm Semi Valemei’s Raiders wrestles the Broncos.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Knights facing the Sea Eagles at 4pm and the Bulldogs clashes with the West Tigers at 6.05pm.

[Source: NRL.com]