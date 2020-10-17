Panthers claw past Rabbitohs to break 17-year grand final drought

Penrith are through to their first grand final in 17 years after outlasting South Sydney on Saturday night at ANZ Stadium for the right to play Melbourne in next Sunday’s NRL grand final.

The Panthers survived some anxious moments in the final stages as the Rabbitohs mounted a late comeback with injured fullback Corey Allan scoring a late try in the corner to make it a four-point margin heading into the final eight minutes.

The Rabbitohs started the scoring via an Alex Johnston try in the third minute before Brian To’o squared the ledger at 6-6 four minutes later.

Article continues after advertisement

Tyrone May, a late change to the starting side at centre, crossed midway through the first half before a Nathan Cleary penalty goal made it 14-6 at the break.

Souths speedster Dane Gagai brought the Bunnies back within two points when he stretched out to score in the 49th minute before Panthers forward Isaah Yeo sent fullback Dylan Edwards over in the 66th minute to make it 20-12.

At three tries apiece it was the goal kicking of Nathan Cleary that saved the day. He had a perfect record with four from four.

The Panthers will be sweating on the outcome of international prop James Fisher-Harris being placed on report for a high tackle on Tevita Tatola.

Api Koroisau went off in the second half for treatment on an injury to his neck and shoulder but in a post-match interview with Fox Sports, the Penrith hooker said he would be fine for the grand final.