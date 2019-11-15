Panthers claim first spot; Eels and Storm one point behind

The Panthers have jumped to the top spot of the NRL ladder following their 22-10 win over the Cowboys last night.

Penrith now sits in first place with 17 points from a total of 10 matches so far, winning eight recording a draw and a loss.

The Paramatta Eels and the Storm are second and third respectively with16 points but the Eels have a better points difference.

The Eels will open round 11 of competition taking on the West Tigers at 9.50pm Thursday.

On Friday the Sea Eagles play the Cowboys at 8pm before the Storm meets the Broncos at 9.55pm.

There will be three games on Saturday with the Roosters battling the Warriors at 5pm, the Sharks take on the Dragons at 7.30pm before the Raiders battle the Rabbitohs at 9.35pm.

The Dragons and Sharks match will be aired live on FBC Sports.

On Sunday, the Knights meet the Bulldogs at 4pm and the Panthers meet the Titans at 6.05pm.

You can watch the Panthers and Titans match live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.