Rugby League

Panthers beats Eels to make it 13 straight wins

NRL
September 11, 2020 11:59 pm

The Panthers made it 13 wins on the trot with a hard-fought 20-2 victory over Parramatta in a heavyweight showdown at Panthers Stadium on Friday night.

With the finals just three weeks away, the ladder leaders made a statement against one of the sides they may well have to get past in October if they are to collect the club’s third premiership.

Nathan Cleary controlled the game superbly and fullback Dylan Edwards ran for an astonishing 336 metres as Penrith took charge in the second half as the weight of possession told against the Eels.

The home side had 61 per cent of the ball in the first half but it took them until the 40th minute to post their first try through Josh Mansour.

Until that point the Eels had done a remarkable job to stay in the contest, denying Penrith on three separate occasions as Moses Leota, Jarome Luai and Mansour were denied by desperation defence.

Midway through the second half, the Panthers stretched the lead to 12-2 when Liam Martin flew high to collect a pinpoint Cleary bomb and plant it down.

