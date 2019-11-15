Panthers a step away from minor premiership glory

The Penrith Panthers are just a step away from securing the minor premiership.

This is after the side officially booked a qualifying home final with a 20-2 win over the Eels last night.

The Panthers are assured of a top-two finish with two rounds remaining and could seal the minor premiership shield as early as next week with a victory over the Cowboys.

Apisai Koroisau and Viliame Kikau were instrumental in their 18-point victory over their western Sydney rivals.

It was a club-record eight wins in a row at Panthers Stadium – the venue they’ll host their first finals game in a decade after receiving the all-clear last month.

Meanwhile, there will be three games today with the Raiders playing the Dragons at 5pm followed by the Broncos and Titans match at 7.30pm before the Roosters face the Knights at 9.35pm.

The Roosters and Knights match will air live on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

Tomorrow, the Storm meet the Cowboys at 6.05pm and the Sharks takes on the Warriors at 8.30pm.