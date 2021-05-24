Pangai told to leave Broncos

Exiled Broncos star Tevita Pangai has been told to explore other opinions following the team’s loss to the Rabbitohs last night.

Coach Kevin Walters confirmed this, saying everyone is in the firing line as part of a complete review of the entire club.

Walters also says that Pangai will not be the only big name in the squad that will be tapped on the shoulder.

The team has been under the spotlight due to their not so consistent performance this season with players given week after week to prove themselves.

Walters believes the rot at the Broncos started three or four years earlier, back before master coach Wayne Bennett was dumped from the club for Anthony Seibold.

[Source: NRL.com]