Rugby League

Origin should be played differently: Tedesco

NRL.com
May 25, 2021 4:12 pm
[Source: NRL.COM]

Roosters captain James Tedesco admits players are nervous in the lead-up to State of Origin on June 9.

He says the idea of the recent head contact crackdown is weighing heavily on player’s minds.

NSW coach Brad Fittler will name his side for the series opener on Sunday night but is sweating on players not being cited or injured in round 12 before confirming his team.

Blues hopefuls Angus Crichton and Victor Radley are fighting to have their names cleared for separate charges from last weekend.

This could see them ruled out of contention if judiciary results don’t go their way.

Tedesco says he understood the reasoning behind the tightening of the rules but added the Origin series could be played in a different way in 2021.

Fittler and the Maroons coach will be sweating for selection as round 12 begins on Thursday with the Storm battling the Broncos at 9.50pm.

