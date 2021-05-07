Origin lock signs new deal with Eels

New South Wales State of Origin lock Nathan Brown has inked a new two-year deal with the Parramatta Eels.

Brown has re-signed until the end of 2023 after protracted contract negotiations that saw the club’s initial two-year offer pulled amid uncertainty around fellow big guns Mitchell Moses and Ryan Matterson.

The 28-year-old is in line to return from a hip injury this week as the Eels await a final NRL decision on whether their NSW Cup players will be available for selection pending biosecurity advice.

The Eels play the Warriors at 3:50pm on Sunday.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Storm and Dragons game LIVE at 6:05pm on Sunday on FBC Sports channel.