One match supension for Koroisau

Fiji Bati and Penrith Panthers hooker Apisai Koroisau has been suspended for one match following an incident with Warriors winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak.

Penrith Coach Ivan Cleary represented Koroisau at the hearing acting as the first coach to act as a lawyer for some time.

While the coach spoke eloquently via video link, it wasn’t enough for the panel to acquit Koroisau.

Cleary said he couldn’t find a definition for “true spirit of the game”, “melee” or “unnecessary contact” in the judiciary code, in his view making the case “subjective”.

NRL prosecutor Peter McGrath argued that regardless of Koroisau’s “good intentions”, his behaviour meant a scuffle was “inevitable”.

Two non-similar offences added 40 percent loading to Koroisau’s charge, meaning he couldn’t have got away with a fine by pleading guilty.

He will now miss Friday night’s clash with the Dragons at Suncorp Stadium.

[Source: NRL]