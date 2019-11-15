NSWRL plans for community league to resume on July 18

The New South Wales Rugby League has confirmed community rugby league across the state.

This is along with the Ron Massey Cup, Sydney Shield and the Harvey Norman NSW women’s premiership, are set to resume from July 18 subject to another review in June.

NSWRL CEO David Trodden and his board have met for discussions around the future of grassroots rugby league and the three senior competitions.

Trodden said on the advice of government restrictions in place by July, the state governing body would work to resume the competitions in a shortened format for the remainder of the season.

Trodden adds NRL and other contracted players would unlikely be ineligible to use the third-tier Ron Massey Cup competition as a way to get some sort of match fitness under their belt after the Canterbury Cup was cancelled for the season.

[Source: nrl.com]