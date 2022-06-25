NSW wins Women’s State of Origin

A late try to Isabelle Kelly saw New South Wales clinch the 2022 Ampol Women’s State of Origin.

The Blues secured a 20-14 win in front of a record crowd at GIO Stadium.

It was Kelly who had the final say, ensuring the Origin shield would be heading back to New South Wales following back-to-back wins in previous years from the Maroons.

Article continues after advertisement

Destiny Brill, Tarryn Aiken and Evania Pelite scored for Queensland while Emma Tonegato, Kira Dibb, Keely Davis and Kelly crossed for the Blues.

[Source: NRL]