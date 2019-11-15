NSW police to investigate if NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr

NSW Police will investigate whether NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr flouted social distancing laws on the mid-north coast.

On the same day the NRL gave clubs a draft of strict new biosecurity rules, Addo-Carr posted images of himself and Mitchell at a property near Taree.

The NRL confirmed this morning it would investigate the matter and support any government sanctions handed down, given what could be a massive blow to restart the 2020 season.

The photos have since been deleted from Instagram but they included an image of the pair with 10 men around a fire plus videos of Melbourne flyer Addo-Carr riding a dirt bike without a helmet and shooting a gun.