NRL to restart on May 28

The National Rugby League or NRL will restart on the 28th of next month.

This is after the Australian Rugby League Commission and its innovations committee met today and agreed for a plan start date of May 28.

The nrl.com reports a phone hook-up was then held with representatives from each of the 16 clubs to discuss the rescheduling required for the 2020 season.

ARL Commissioner Wayne Pearce, who is heading up the innovations committee was pleased to announce the news today.

Pearce said the details on the competition structure haven’t been finalized because the landscape is changing around government boundaries that will feed into the complexity structure.

The NRL just completed two rounds before it was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.