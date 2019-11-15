Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Man tests positive of COVID-19 after Fiji departure, MOH doing contact tracing|No RFMF personnel to carry arms within Lautoka CBD|New COVID-19 call center to be activated tomorrow|93% of hotels and resorts under FHTA closed|Minister disappointed with overcrowding in markets|Public Service Vehicle to cease operations before 10pm|Reduction in FNPF contribution is a positive mechanism|Dr Raju says nationwide curfew timely|Essential services to continue with conditions to be met|People not observing social distancing outside FNPF|Stop stigmatizing those visiting fever clinics says PM|Religious programs to air on FBC 2 platform|Man charged for spreading false information|Fiji Airways seeks interest for Nadi-Los Angeles recovery flights|EFL reaching out to Fijians who can be assisted|Almost $3m spent in COVID-19 response says Minister|No shortage of market produce in Lautoka|No new cases of COVID-19 confirms PM|Market opening hours revised|Minister clarifies FNPF withdrawals|Curfew will not restrict workers|Ministry assures safety of vulnerable groups|Fiji Link to suspend all outer-island flights|Taxi operators urged to adhere to curfew|Help us and we’ll help you says COMPOL|
Fiji Stories World Stories

Rugby League

NRL to deliver AUD$40m package to clubs

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 30, 2020 4:02 pm

The National Rugby League will be delivering FJ$ 56.4m rescue package to the 16 NRL clubs.

This is to help the clubs financially in the global COVID-19 pandemic.

After meeting with NRL CEO Todd Greenberg today, Australia Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys announced each team would receive FJD$ 3.5m.

Article continues after advertisement

NRL will help get clubs through this unprecedented period where the competition has been suspended.

V’landys and Greenberg issued a statement to say the plan “provided funding certainty for the remainder of the 2020 season”.

The deal, unanimously supported by all 16 clubs, was created on the back of a significant whole of game cost reduction.

The NRL will pay a total of $40 million in monthly grant payments to the clubs between April and October to cover their ongoing operational costs.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.