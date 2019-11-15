NRL to deliver AUD$40m package to clubs

The National Rugby League will be delivering FJ$ 56.4m rescue package to the 16 NRL clubs.

This is to help the clubs financially in the global COVID-19 pandemic.

After meeting with NRL CEO Todd Greenberg today, Australia Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys announced each team would receive FJD$ 3.5m.

NRL will help get clubs through this unprecedented period where the competition has been suspended.

V’landys and Greenberg issued a statement to say the plan “provided funding certainty for the remainder of the 2020 season”.

The deal, unanimously supported by all 16 clubs, was created on the back of a significant whole of game cost reduction.

The NRL will pay a total of $40 million in monthly grant payments to the clubs between April and October to cover their ongoing operational costs.