NRL suspends competition due to COVID-19

The NRL is taking the unprecedented step of suspending the season due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The ARL Commission held a meeting at Rugby League Central on Monday and right up until midway through Monday afternoon NRL officials were determined to keep the competition going given the financial fallout of postponing games, however the rapidly shifting nature of the pandemic has forced the NRL’s hand.

It is understood medical authorities updated their advice, which meant the Commission had to put its competition on hold.

Club CEOs were informed of the decision on Monday evening, with CEO Todd Greenberg and ARLC chairman Peter V’landys announcing the hiatus shortly afterwards.

“Our pandemic and biosecurity experts said due to the outbreak it is no longer safe for our players to play,” V’landys said.

“We are going to look at all the options.