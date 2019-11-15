NRL stats expose Eels best and worst rankings

Paramatta’s combination of Michael Jennings and Maika Sivo tops the NRL statistics on the best centre-wing combination.

But the Eels are exposed on the other side of the edge with the Waqa Blake and Blake Ferguson combination ranked as the second-worst defensive centre-wing pairing.

The left-side combination of Sivo and Jennings is a constant source of points for the third-placed side.

They have scored 18 tries in the 12 games they’ve played alongside each other in 2020 – the best return of any pairing in the NRL with a minimum of five matches together heading into round 13.

Jennings and Sivo are sound defensively, too, ranking as the equal-eighth best combination with nine-try causes collectively.

But Parramatta’s right-edge partnership of Blake and Ferguson have been responsible for 21 try causes in 11 games.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s matches, the Sea Eagles play the Warriors at 8pm and Rabbitohs meet Broncos at 9:55pm.

There will be three matches tomorrow with the Storm hosting the Bulldogs at 5pm followed by the Knights and West Tigers at 7:30pm and at 9.35pm, the Panthers play the Raiders.

On Sunday the Titans take on the Cowboys at 4pm and Sharks face the Eels at 6:05pm.

The Roosters edged the Dragons 24-16 in last night’s clash.