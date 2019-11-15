NRL star's wedding called off over alleged text scandal

NRL star and Newcastle Knights captain Mitchell Pearce’s wedding has been called off days before the ceremony.

The former New South Wales State of Origin halfback allegedly exchanged flirty texts with a young female employee at the club.

The 31-year-old was due to wed fiancée Kristin Scott on Tuesday according to a report by The Daily Telegraph.

Guests were informed of the cancellation as late as Christmas Eve, which had been attributed to the Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney.

The Telegraph reported that the wedding was instead called off due to the text exchange between Pearce and the unnamed woman.

The incident has since been reported to Knights management. The couple is believed to have spent Christmas Day with their respective families.

[Source:TVNZ]