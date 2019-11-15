NRL star captured dancing with girls on TikTok

Two TikTok videos have emerged of Nathan Cleary dancing with a group of girls from the same weekend the Panthers star was caught out in an Instagram photo breaking social distancing rules.

The Daily Telegraph reports the videos were shown to the NRL on Wednesday morning and the integrity unit is now investigating the footage.

The now-deleted videos come just a day after Cleary claimed the group of girls — who are his sister’s friends — dropped in for 10 minutes while waiting for an Uber.

Article continues after advertisement

Cleary’s fine was substantially smaller than Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr’s $20,000 with $30,000 suspended with acting NRL CEO Andrew Abdo putting that down to Cleary’s interaction being unexpected while Mitchell and Addo-Carr’s was planned.