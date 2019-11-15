NRL star Boyd to retire this week

Brisbane Broncos star Darius Boyd will retire this week with a remarkable 112-year record as the most capped Test player in Australian rugby league history to have never tasted defeat.

The 33-year-old Broncos fullback won all of his 23 Tests, a record that he is rightly “very proud” of.

NRL.com reports, the next best Australian Test record in the undefeated stakes belongs to Gorden Tallis, Greg Brentnall and Justin Hodges who all played 13 career Tests without a loss.

The Broncos will kick off the final round of NRL on Thursday against Cowboys at 9:50pm.

Meanwhile, you can watch the Rabbitohs and Roosters match LIVE on FBC Sports channel on Friday at 955pm.

The other NRL match that will air LIVE on FBC Sports in the Eels and West Tiger clash at 9:30pm on Saturday.