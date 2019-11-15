NRL seals pay deal with RLPA amid COVID-19 uncertainty

NRL players including Fijians have secured two months of pay while the competition is on a break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the players will forego another five months’ salary should the 2020 season not kick off again after an agreement was reached between the Rugby League Players Association and NRL.

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg and RLPA chief Clint Newton announced the new arrangement after consulting with player delegates from each club including captains Jarrod Croker, Daly Cherry-Evans and Wade Graham.

Under the terms of the agreement, players will surrender the final five months of their salary for the 2020 season due to the uncertainty caused by the spread of the virus and the impact it is having on the economy.

The NRL and the RLPA have agreed $FJD34.3 million will be distributed to players, with installment already paid on April 1st, and the next to come on May 1st.

Should play get back under way, the RLPA has negotiated a minimum 29.5% share of any net revenue the game raises via a condensed competition.

[Source: nrl.com]