NRL say they can play competition without Warriors

The National Rugby League is ready to continue playing the season without the Warriors.

The Auckland-based side played their opening game in Newcastle on Saturday and have remained in Australia following travel restrictions.

This has left members of the squad and playing staff in self-isolation for 14 days each time they crossed the Tasman.

Article continues after advertisement

Warriors are now based on the Gold Coast for the week ahead of Saturday’s game against the Canberra Raiders at the Titans’ home ground.

New Zealand Warriors chief executive Cameron George say they will make a decision at the end of the week whether to remain based in Australia or head home.

George yesterday denied reports that the Warriors have voted to ignore the NRL’s plea for their team to be based in Australia for the foreseeable future.

Australia Rugby League Commission chairman Peter V’landys has told the Daily Telegraph they could go on without the Warriors.

“We’ll have more talks with the Warriors during the week,” V’landys told The Daily Telegraph yesterday.

“They’ve been great. If they did insist on going home we’d look at contingency plans and that could be to continue playing. Nothing is certain but we’d have to consider it.”

That option would see all sides get a bye if they were scheduled to face the Warriors.

All-round two games will take place behind closed doors.

[Source: NZ Herald]