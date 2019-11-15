NRL players to have their temperature taken before game day

National Rugby League players will have their temperatures taken before they can go on the field.

Players will be checked at least three times on game day, in a bid to stop any spread of coronavirus.

The NRL will implement a number of strict new bio-security measures on the return to training next month, before the competition’s planned resumption on May 28.

They must ensure they have minimized any risk to players, with guidelines off the field that are well beyond the public health measures put in place by the government.

Players will be able to stay at home, but could be asked to move elsewhere if they are living in an area which is a virus hotspot.

They will also be asked to self-isolate before game day.

It has also been confirmed that a number of contingency plans will be put in place in case games are postponed due to a contamination

[Source:TVNZ]